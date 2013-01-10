ZURICH Jan 10 Swiss stocks were set to open slightly firmer on Thursday, tracking other global markets higher as stronger-than-expected Chinese data bolstered confidence in the economic recovery.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.1 percent to 7,158 points, according to premarket indications provided by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

CREDIT SUISSE

BlackRock Inc. said on Thursday it is buying Credit Suisse's exchange-traded fund business for an undisclosed price.

SWATCH

The world's biggest watchmaker Swatch Group said sales rose 14 percent to 8.143 billion Swiss francs ($8.78 billion)last year, beating expectations as it said it took market share from rivals.

NESTLE

Nestle Purina PetCare to voluntarily withdraw Waggin' Train and Canyon Creek Ranch brand dog treat products after trace amounts of antibiotic residue found in samples.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Schindler gaining ground in Middle East with high-visibility contracts for its leading mobility solutions in UAE and Qatar.

* Swisslog names Reto Sidler new Head Corporate Communications.

* Coltene Holding AG nominates Roland Weiger to its board of directors.

* Sika said full-year sales rose 5.8 percent to 4.82 billion francs, with emerging markets growth offsetting a drop in European demand.