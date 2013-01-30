ZURICH Jan 30 The following are some of the
main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday
ROCHE
Swiss drugmaker Roche expects profit to grow faster
than revenue in 2013 as strong sales of its cancer medicines and
improvements in productivity helped it post an 11 percent rise
in full-year earnings.
BANKS
UBS and Credit Suisse, which dominate
the Zurich gold market, raised their charges for holding bullion
according to clients and people familiar with the banks cited by
The Financial Times.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
ECONOMY
UBS December consumption indicator at 0700 GMT
January KOF indicator at 0800 GMT