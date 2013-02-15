ZURICH Feb 15 Swiss stocks are set to open
virtually unchanged on Friday, with other European bourses seen
opening mixed ahead of U.S. manufacturing data expected to
improve, suggesting industry growth ahead after six months of
negative data.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen unchanged from
Thursday's close at 7,483 points, according to premarket
indications from bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
UBS
A U.S. appeals court refused Thursday to revive a lawsuit
filed against UBS in 2008 by U.S. victims of Hamas and Hezbollah
attacks in Israel who claimed the bank aided international
terrorism.