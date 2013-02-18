ZURICH Feb 18 The following are some of the
main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
NOVARTIS
* Chairman Daniel Vasella said he will receive up to 72
million Swiss francs ($77.94 million) over the next six years
after leaving the company this month, news that might play into
the hands of supporters of a referendum to limit "fat cat" pay.
The news has unleashed a wave of indignation among activist
shareholders and politicians.
* U.S. regulators approved Novartis AG's Zortress as the
first new drug in more than a decade for preventing organ
rejection in adult patients receiving a liver transplant, the
company said on Friday.For related news click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Nobel Biocare shareholder Oskar Ronner published
a statement saying he no longer wished to join the board of
directors after the board rejected the election of two other
candidates he had proposed.
ECONOMY