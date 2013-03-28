ZURICH, March 28 Swiss stocks were seen opening
slightly lower on Thursday, in line with other European markets,
worried about a potential run on Cyprus's banks.
The Swiss blue chip SMI was seen slipping 0.1
percent to 7,775 points, according to premarket indications from
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
SYNGENTA
Syngenta and Bayer, top producers of
the pesticides blamed for a sharp fall in bee populations around
the world, have proposed a plan to support bee health in a bid
to forestall a European ban of their products.
SWISS RE
Swiss Re said on Thursday it has settled a dispute with
Berkshire Hathaway over a life retrocession agreement
concluded in 2010 and will receive a $610 million payment from
the company of U.S. investor Warren Buffet.
NOVARTIS
U.S. regulators on Wednesday approved a new multiple
sclerosis drug made by Biogen Idec Inc that is widely
expected to become the No. 1 oral treatment for the disease,
with annual sales topping $3 billion.
UBS
Fifteen major banks sued by the Federal Housing Finance
Agency over risky housing debt urged a U.S. appeals court on
Wednesday to intervene, citing "gravely prejudicial" rulings by
the trial judge coordinating the litigation.
BARRY CALLEBAUT
Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut plans to
issue $300 million in new equity as well as a $600 million bond
to refinance a bridge loan used to fund its planned purchase of
the Singaporean group Petra Foods's cocoa business.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Evolva completes 31.3 million Swiss franc
fundraising.
* Cosmo reports record year in 2012: Revenues
increase by 77.7 percent, net profit by 154.1 percent
ECONOMY
*The Swiss National Bank is due to publish balance of
payments data for the fourth-quarter and 2012 at 0800 GMT.