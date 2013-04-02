ZURICH, April 2 Swiss stocks were seen opening
lower on Tuesday, in line with other global markets, weighed
down by disappointing U.S. factory activity data.
The Swiss blue chip SMI was seen slipping 0.3
percent to 7,791 points, according to premarket indications from
bank Julius Baer. The following are some of the main
factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:
UBS, CREDIT SUISSE
The world's biggest banks won a major victory on Friday when
a U.S. judge dismissed a "substantial portion" of the claims in
private lawsuits accusing them of rigging global benchmark
interest rates.
NOVARTIS
India's top court dismissed Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG's
attempt to win patent protection for its cancer drug
Glivec, a blow to Western pharmaceutical firms targeting India
to drive sales and a victory for local makers of cheap generic
drugs.
LONZA
Swiss specialty chemicals and life sciences group Lonza is
reviewing whether it is still worth investing in its joint
venture with Teva in "biosimilar" drugs, its Chief
Executive said.
JULIUS BAER
Swiss wealth manager Julius Baer has transferred
ownership of businesses in Chile, Uruguay, Monaco and Luxembourg
it bought from U.S. bank Merrill Lynch as it integrates
the wealth management businesses it acquired.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Clariant acquires Nano-Silver Ink Technology from
Bayer
* The EFG Financial Products Holding board of
directors has nominated Pierin Vincenz, chairman of Notenstein
Private Bank and CEO of Raiffeisen Switzerland, and Adrian
Künzi, CEO of Notenstein Private Bank, as members of the board.
* Alpiq concludes the sale of its shareholding in
Repower
* Helvetia: Susanne-Christina Tengler assumed
responsibility for Investor Relations on April 1
* Dufry Board to propose Mr. Julian Diaz Gonzalez as
Board member at the Annual General Meeting of April 30, 2013
* Barry Callebaut said it still believes in the
strategic long-term value of the acquisition of Petra Foods'
cocoa ingredients division after losing its investment grade
rating from Standard & Poor's.
* Nobel Biocare said shareholders endorsed all
proposals put including a dividend of 0.20 Swiss francs gross
per registered share.
* Interroll said it will communicate a replacement
at a later date for outgoing senior executive vice-president of
Asia Kwang-Heng Seng, who retires at the of March.
* Sonova Holding AG said Andy Rihs will stay on as
board member until the end of his current term in 2015 and
Heliane Canepa will step down as board member in June.
ECONOMY
Swiss February PMI data at 0830 GMT