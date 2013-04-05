ZURICH, April 5 Swiss stocks were expected to
open unchanged, bucking an expected fall in European shares amid
mounting worries over the pace of the U.S. economic recovery
ahead of monthly jobs data.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening virtually
unchanged at 7,762 points, according to premarket indications
from bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
ROCHE
After a lengthy fight, Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG
ROG.VX said it had agreed to hand over data from all clinical
trials of its best-selling flu drug Tamiflu to a group of
outside researchers.
UBS
The mystery lender behind a Thai billionaire's $9.4 billion
purchase of a stake in China's No.2 insurer was Swiss bank UBS,
which offered a last minute and complex financing package known
to only a few involved, people with knowledge of the matter told
Reuters.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Lonza said it and partner Teva have to
fully evaluate the prevailing regulatory and commercial
circumstances in a biosimilars joint venture before agreeing on
further long-term investment.
* Swisscom said shareholders approved an unchanged
dividend of 22 Swiss francs per share and granted discharge to
the members of the board and management for 2012.
* Zurich Insurance said shareholders approved an
unchanged dividend of 17 francs per registered share and elected
Monica Maechler to the board of directors.
* Dufry further strengthens its leading position in
Brazil by signing a 10 year contract to operate duty free shops
at Viracopos International Airport.
* Sarasin said SIX Swiss Exchange extended the
exemption granted to the bank from some disclosure duties
arising from the listing of its equity securities.
* Rieter said Norbert will become Chief Executive
by January 1 at the latest and current CEO Erwin Stoller will
concentrate on his chairmanship of the board.
* Tornos said it has taken up discussions Tsugami
Corporation about reshaping an existing cooperation,
and will inform about results of the negotiations at a later
date.
* Oerlikon said it proposes to elect Mikhail
Lifshitz as a new member of its board.
ECONOMY
The SNB publishes reserves and foreign currency liquidity
data at 0700 GMT.