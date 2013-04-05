ZURICH, April 5 Swiss stocks were expected to open unchanged, bucking an expected fall in European shares amid mounting worries over the pace of the U.S. economic recovery ahead of monthly jobs data.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening virtually unchanged at 7,762 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

ROCHE

After a lengthy fight, Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG ROG.VX said it had agreed to hand over data from all clinical trials of its best-selling flu drug Tamiflu to a group of outside researchers.

UBS

The mystery lender behind a Thai billionaire's $9.4 billion purchase of a stake in China's No.2 insurer was Swiss bank UBS, which offered a last minute and complex financing package known to only a few involved, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Lonza said it and partner Teva have to fully evaluate the prevailing regulatory and commercial circumstances in a biosimilars joint venture before agreeing on further long-term investment.

* Swisscom said shareholders approved an unchanged dividend of 22 Swiss francs per share and granted discharge to the members of the board and management for 2012.

* Zurich Insurance said shareholders approved an unchanged dividend of 17 francs per registered share and elected Monica Maechler to the board of directors.

* Dufry further strengthens its leading position in Brazil by signing a 10 year contract to operate duty free shops at Viracopos International Airport.

* Sarasin said SIX Swiss Exchange extended the exemption granted to the bank from some disclosure duties arising from the listing of its equity securities.

* Rieter said Norbert will become Chief Executive by January 1 at the latest and current CEO Erwin Stoller will concentrate on his chairmanship of the board.

* Tornos said it has taken up discussions Tsugami Corporation about reshaping an existing cooperation, and will inform about results of the negotiations at a later date.

* Oerlikon said it proposes to elect Mikhail Lifshitz as a new member of its board.

ECONOMY

The SNB publishes reserves and foreign currency liquidity data at 0700 GMT.