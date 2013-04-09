ZURICH, April 9 Swiss stocks were expected to open firmer on Tuesday, after Asian equities drew support from a solid start to the U.S. quarterly earnings season.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent higher at 7,642 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Emmi said it will buy Kaeserei Studer, a Swiss producer known for making "scharfe Maxx" speciality cheese, sold in Switzerland and Germany. Financial details of the transaction weren't disclosed.

* Kuehne & Nagel said it will take over 70 percent of Universal Freight Services Co. LLC from the Khimji Ramdas Group in the Sultanate of Oman, a strategic acquisition to significantly expand operations in the country.

* Walter Meier said single-class shares with a nominal value of 0.10 Swiss francs will begin trading Wednesday, after shareholders approved the single class of registered shares and a split of A-registered shares at a ratio of 1:5.

* Implenia said it will be a "National Partner" of the European Athletics Championships 2014, in keeping with a tradition of sponsoring Swiss track and field events.

* Evolva narrowed its full-year net loss to 16.7 million francs from 22.9 million year-ago and said it held 9.1 million francs in cash at year-end.

ECONOMY

* Swiss March jobless rate fell to a non-seasonally adjusted 3.2 percent in March from 3.4 percent in the previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said.

* The Swiss Federal Treasury said on Tuesday it is offering a 1.25 percent bond maturing in 2037 and a 2 percent bond maturing in 2021 in a tender.

* Swiss February retail sales at 0715 GMT

* Swiss March inflation at 0715 GMT