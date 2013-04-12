BRIEF-DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Q1 operating result stable at 0.2 million euros
* OPERATING RESULT BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES FOR Q1 OF 2017 AMOUNTED TO EUR 0.2 MILLION, ROUGHLY EQUAL TO PREVIOUS YEAR'S LEVEL
ZURICH, April 12 Swiss stocks were expected to open lower on Friday, in line with European markets seen falling on caution over a meeting of European Union finance ministers.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.5 percent to 7,778 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* DKSH and Lindt & Sprüngli expand their partnership to Singapore.
* Nestle said it saw strong support from shareholders for board proposals at its annual general meeting and Eva Cheng was elected to the board.
* Swisslog annual general meeting approves all board proposals.
* Bucher Industries said the annual general meeting approved all the board's proposals.
* ORIOR AG's shareholders approve all Board proposals
ECONOMY
* OPERATING RESULT BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES FOR Q1 OF 2017 AMOUNTED TO EUR 0.2 MILLION, ROUGHLY EQUAL TO PREVIOUS YEAR'S LEVEL
* Caesars Entertainment, Caesars Entertainment Operating Co. announce important approvals from Illinois gaming board