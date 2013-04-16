ZURICH, April 16 Swiss stocks are expected to
fall on Tuesday, with sentiment hit by further sharp declines in
major commodities such as gold and crude oil and the bombing at
the Boston marathon finishing line.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen down 0.5 percent at
7,715 points, according to premarket indications from bank
Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday
NESTLE
Swiss food giant Nestle will sell the Mexican baby food unit
of Pfizer Inc, which it acquired under a deal to buy the
U.S. pharmaceutical company's global baby food operations,
Mexico's competition watchdog said on Monday.
For more, click on
ACTELION
Europe's largest biotech company Actelion raised
the possibility that it could return to profit growth sooner
than expected, after its first quarter profit more than doubled
and sales of its mainstay drug beat expectations.
For more, click on
GIVAUDAN
Fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan's sales rose
less than expected in the first quarter as demand in Europe and
North America for its fine fragrances used in perfumes fell.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Sulzer said first quarter slipped 1.3 percent to
987.6 million francs, and that it continues to expect moderate
full-year growth in order intake.
* Feintool said it expects full-year sales of
roughly 480 million francs an even operating margin on the year,
after first-quarter sales rose 14 percent to 113 million francs,
order intake rose 30 percent to 126 million francs, and order
backlog more than 20 percent to 207 million francs.
* Sika said first-quarter sales slipped 0.2 percent
to 1.043 billion Swiss francs, and expects construction projects
held up by the wintry weather to be completed. Sika affirmed
full-year growth targets of 4 to 6 percent.
* Louis Dreyfus said it will join up with CGG on
GeofieLD Ship Management Services, a co-owned ship management
joint venture to provide maritime ship management services for
five of CGG's high-capacity 3D seismic vessels.
* Logitech said it will expand its remote control
lineup with the Logitech Harmony Ultimate and the Logitech
Harmony Smart Control, to enable closed-cabinet control and
one-touch entertainment access to game consoles from your
universal remote or smartphone.
* EMS Chemie said it completed the take of 50
percent of its Czech partner D PLAST in the joint venture D
PLAST-EFTEC.
* Charles Voegele said its full-year net loss
narrowed to 109 million francs, and that along with returning to
profitable growth, its board is examining all strategic options
that will enable the company to position itself successfully in
a challenging competitive environment.
* Implenia said order backlog at its Norwegian unit
rose 63.6 percent on the year at 1.4 billion Norwegian crown
($244.47 million), as the country boosts investment in
maintenance and development of its infrastructure.
* Santhera said its full-year net loss widened to
31.448 million francs, and that a May 13 shareholder meeting
will decide on the company's future direction after financial
and operational restructuring measures were launched.
* Santhera said said a late-stage study of orally
administered Catena in patients with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
successfully passed a planned futility and safety analysis, and
that the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board informed the
company that the study has a reasonable chance of achieving its
primary endpoint for improving or delaying the loss of
respiratory function in Duchenne patients not using
corticosteroids and since no safety issues were detected,
recommended that the study should continue as planned.
* ABB said subsidiary Ventyx was chosen by
Germany's E.On to provide software solutions to
underpin a new smart grid control center in Sweden.
* Nestle said said it launched 'Balance Your
Plate' in the U.S., a new educational nutrition campaign aimed
at a healthy, balanced diet.
* Coltene said shareholders approved the
tax-optimized distribution of 1.80 Swiss francs per share out of
reserves from previous capital contributions and the election of
Roland Weiger as a board director for former CEO Jerry Sullivan,
who stepped down as previously disclosed.
* Eastern Property said shareholders elected Olga
Melnikova, Michael Cuthbert, Tomacz Dukala, Hans Messmer and
Christodoulos Vassiliades to the board following the resignation
of Philipp LeibundGut, Kay Reddy, Bernard Sucher and Kirill
Rubinski, as well as approved the proposed increase of
authorized capital to a maximum of 11,000,000 ordinary shares.
ECONOMY
* Swiss March producer, import data at 0715 GMT
* SNB vice-chairman Jean-Pierre Danthine speaks in Geneva at
1630 GMT
($1 = 5.7266 Norwegian krones)