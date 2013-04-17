ZURICH, April 17 Swiss stocks are expected to
firm on Wednesday, as investors balance the muted growth outlook
against the chance of continued monetary easing from global
central banks.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen edging 0.2 percent
higher to 7,698 points, according to premarket indications from
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
SWISS BANKS
U.S. authorities on Tuesday charged a Swiss banker and a
Swiss attorney with helping American clients hide millions of
dollars in offshore accounts to evade paying taxes.
SONOVA
Swiss hearing aid maker Sonova said on Wednesday it may
appeal a U.S. court verdict awarding $7.25 million in damages in
a case brought by a patient whose cochlear implant
malfunctioned.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Logitech said it is canvassing internal and
external candidates to replace financial chief Erik Bardman, who
is leaving to become CFO of Roku.
* GAM Holding said assets under management rose 2
percent to 119 billion Swiss francs ($128.4 billion) in the
first quarter, as market gains outweighed net client withdrawals
after a large investor pulled its money.
* Implenia said it is cooperating fully with
Switzerland's competition commission, which opened an
investigation into suspected anti-competitive agreements in St.
Gallen and especially in the See-Gaster region and neighbouring
areas, into road construction, civil works and
surfacing.
* Panalpina proposed Ilias Laeber as a new board
member to replace Lars Foerberg who decided not to stand for
reelection. Both represent Cevian Capital, Panalpina's second
largest shareholder.
* DKSH said shareholders approved all proposals,
including and ordinary and extraordinary dividend of in total
0.95 francs per share after divesting OLIC, a non-core pharma
contract manufacturing facility in Thailand.
* Sika said shareholders approved the annual
Report, financial statements and a to pay a dividend of 51
francs per bearer share and 8.50 francs per registered share.
* Swiss Prime Site said shareholders approved all
the proposals submitted including a 3.60 franc per share payout
through a withholding tax-exempt payment from capital
contribution reserves.
* Tornos said shareholders approved all the
proposals submitted including reducing the board to five
members, after Raymond Stauffer decided to leave the Board
after 11 years.
Huelgi said it will pay an unchanged dividend of 2
francs after swinging to a full-year net loss of 35.3 million
francs as a result of a 40 million franc non-cash amortization
for its Nutritec unit.
* Kudelski Group said it has entered into a
multi-year technology license agreement with Advanced Digital
Broadcast, which has licensed patents registered in Italy and
owned by Kudelski.
ECONOMY
Switzerland faces a big challenge as it tries to halt a
lending boom that could all too easily turn to a crash, Swiss
National Bank Vice Chairman Jean-Pierre Danthine said on
Tuesday.
April ZEW index due at 0900 GMT
($1 = 0.9298 Swiss francs)