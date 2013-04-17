ZURICH, April 17 Swiss stocks are expected to firm on Wednesday, as investors balance the muted growth outlook against the chance of continued monetary easing from global central banks.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen edging 0.2 percent higher to 7,698 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

SWISS BANKS

U.S. authorities on Tuesday charged a Swiss banker and a Swiss attorney with helping American clients hide millions of dollars in offshore accounts to evade paying taxes.

SONOVA

Swiss hearing aid maker Sonova said on Wednesday it may appeal a U.S. court verdict awarding $7.25 million in damages in a case brought by a patient whose cochlear implant malfunctioned.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Logitech said it is canvassing internal and external candidates to replace financial chief Erik Bardman, who is leaving to become CFO of Roku.

* GAM Holding said assets under management rose 2 percent to 119 billion Swiss francs ($128.4 billion) in the first quarter, as market gains outweighed net client withdrawals after a large investor pulled its money.

* Implenia said it is cooperating fully with Switzerland's competition commission, which opened an investigation into suspected anti-competitive agreements in St. Gallen and especially in the See-Gaster region and neighbouring areas, into road construction, civil works and surfacing.

* Panalpina proposed Ilias Laeber as a new board member to replace Lars Foerberg who decided not to stand for reelection. Both represent Cevian Capital, Panalpina's second largest shareholder.

* DKSH said shareholders approved all proposals, including and ordinary and extraordinary dividend of in total 0.95 francs per share after divesting OLIC, a non-core pharma contract manufacturing facility in Thailand.

* Sika said shareholders approved the annual Report, financial statements and a to pay a dividend of 51 francs per bearer share and 8.50 francs per registered share.

* Swiss Prime Site said shareholders approved all the proposals submitted including a 3.60 franc per share payout through a withholding tax-exempt payment from capital contribution reserves.

* Tornos said shareholders approved all the proposals submitted including reducing the board to five members, after Raymond Stauffer decided to leave the Board after 11 years.

Huelgi said it will pay an unchanged dividend of 2 francs after swinging to a full-year net loss of 35.3 million francs as a result of a 40 million franc non-cash amortization for its Nutritec unit.

* Kudelski Group said it has entered into a multi-year technology license agreement with Advanced Digital Broadcast, which has licensed patents registered in Italy and owned by Kudelski.

ECONOMY

Switzerland faces a big challenge as it tries to halt a lending boom that could all too easily turn to a crash, Swiss National Bank Vice Chairman Jean-Pierre Danthine said on Tuesday.

April ZEW index due at 0900 GMT

($1 = 0.9298 Swiss francs)