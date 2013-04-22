ZURICH, April 22 Swiss stocks were expected to open higher on Monday, with recent encouraging results from some major firms improving optimism for the earnings season and prompting investors to buy beaten-down stocks.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.5 percent at 7,655 points, according to pre-market indications provided by Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

ABB

Automation technology group ABB said it was buying renewable energy firm Power-One Inc for around $1 billion equity value to step up its presence in the growing market of solar inverters that transform solar power into electricity.