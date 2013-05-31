ZURICH May 31 Swiss stocks were expected to open flat on Friday while European stocks were seen opening mixed ahead of a batch of U.S. data that should shed light on the outlook for the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus programme.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen unchanged at 8,025 points according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

UBS

UBS is set to raise pay for investment bankers by an average 9 percent to entice staff into staying by lifting salaries to market rates, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

ROCHE

There are no benefits from giving patients with severe flu a double dose of Roche's drug Tamiflu, despite calls by some experts for the use of higher doses in the most serious cases.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Richemont published its annual report.

* Logitech published its annual report.

* Schmolz & Bickenbach's board of directors said it welcomed the Swiss takeover board's rejection of a request by Renova, the industrial group owned by Russian tycoon Viktor Vekselberg, and S+B Group, its main shareholder, to be exempted from the requirement to make a purchase offer to all shareholders after its investment exceeded 33.3 percent. The takeover board also rejected Renova and S+B Group's plan to increase the volume of a planned capital hike.

* Fortimo published the provisional results of its share buyback and purchase offer as it is going private.

* Meyer Burger said it showed cost-reducing upgrade technologies for existing manufacturers as well as its industry leading integrated system solutions at the annual SNEC PV Power Expo in Shanghai.

ECONOMY

KOF lead indicator for May at 0700 GMT.