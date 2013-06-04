BRIEF-Wanxiang Qianchao's shares to halt trade pending announcement
ZURICH, June 4 Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly higher on Tuesday, in line with European markets seen tracking a rally on Wall Street as soft U.S. factory data eased worries the Federal Reserve could soon start to scale back its stimulus measures.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.2 percent, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer .
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
UBS
* UBS's private banking head hit back against a shareholder's call to hive off the investment bank, saying the units work together to serve wealthy private clients.
* A UBS hedge fund agreed to pay a fine of $5.3 million to settle a charge that one of its units bought stocks in public offerings that an affiliated unit was shorting, the U.S. securities regulator said on Monday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Novartis said its breakthrough therapy LDK378 showed a marked clinical response in patients with ALK+ non-small cell lung cancer.
* Aryzta said revenue for the quarter to April rose 0.2 percent to 1.177 billion euros. It expects to return to double-digit underlying fully diluted EPS growth in FY 2014.
* Implenia builds an international manufacturing headquarters in Winterthur.
ECONOMY
* Says it sees its Q1 net profit up 55-60 pct y/y from 405.5 million yuan ($58.79 million) a year ago