ZURICH, June 5 Swiss stocks were expected to
open slightly lower on Wednesday, tracking European markets as
concerns about a cut in U.S. stimulus measures hurt sentiment.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.4 percent
TO 7,843 points, according to premarket indications from bank
Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
*SGS said it will acquire Australian Civil Quality
Assurance Pty. Ltd., a privately-owned firm with approximately 7
million Australian dollars ($6.75 million) in revenue last year.
* Feintool said it will sell 1,494,802 registered
shares at between 60 to 75 Swiss francs, a cap hike to raise
funds to continue its strategy of focusing on fine blanking and
forming.
*Novartis said studies show its Gilenya drug
helped keep patients with multiple sclerosis free of the
disease.
*Schmolz+Bickenbach's board of directors is
proposing to the annual meeting later this month that it approve
a capital increase totalling 330 million Swiss francs ($347.77
million).
*LEM reported net profit of 3.9 million Swiss
francs for Q4 of 2012/13, and 32.6 million francs for the
financial year 2012/13.
ECONOMY
($1 = 0.9489 Swiss francs) ($1 = 1.0370 Australian dollars)