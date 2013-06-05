ZURICH, June 5 Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly lower on Wednesday, tracking European markets as concerns about a cut in U.S. stimulus measures hurt sentiment.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.4 percent TO 7,843 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

*SGS said it will acquire Australian Civil Quality Assurance Pty. Ltd., a privately-owned firm with approximately 7 million Australian dollars ($6.75 million) in revenue last year.

* Feintool said it will sell 1,494,802 registered shares at between 60 to 75 Swiss francs, a cap hike to raise funds to continue its strategy of focusing on fine blanking and forming.

*Novartis said studies show its Gilenya drug helped keep patients with multiple sclerosis free of the disease.

*Schmolz+Bickenbach's board of directors is proposing to the annual meeting later this month that it approve a capital increase totalling 330 million Swiss francs ($347.77 million).

*LEM reported net profit of 3.9 million Swiss francs for Q4 of 2012/13, and 32.6 million francs for the financial year 2012/13.

($1 = 0.9489 Swiss francs) ($1 = 1.0370 Australian dollars)