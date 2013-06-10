ZURICH, June 10 Swiss stocks were expected to inch higher on Monday, while European markets were seen edging lower after Chinese data suggested that growth in the world's second largest economy was losing momentum.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.1 percent, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

ROCHE

Swiss pharmaceuticals company Roche said on Monday the European Medicines Agency has approved its rheumatoid arthritis drug RoActemra to treat children aged two or older suffering from a rare form of childhood arthritis.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Schmolz + Bickenbach announced a strategic repositioning, saying its divisions were to be controlled by a new management holding company and it defined measures to improve EBITDA by around EUR 230 million.

* Novartis said two new analyses showed that switching to its drug Gilenya from standard interferon improved the long-term outcomes for patients with multiple sclerosis.

* Ams said it expected a lower revenue trajectory in the second half of 2013 compared to previous expectations but continued to expect year-on-year revenue growth for full year 2013.

ECONOMY

* Swiss jobless rate fell to 3.0 percent in May.

* Swiss retail sales due 0715 GMT