Zurich, June 11 Swiss stocks were expected to open lower on Tuesday, tracking other global stocks as concerns about a cut in U.S. stimulus measures weigh and the Bank of Japan kept its monetary policy unchanged.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.1 percent to 7,783 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

SWISS BANKS

A Swiss parliamentary committee recommended lawmakers reject a bill that would let Swiss banks hand over client information to the U.S. authorities to help settle a clampdown on tax evasion.

NESTLE

Mondelez International, the world's second-biggest coffee producer, is going head to head with Nestle by launching capsules compatible with its rival's Nespresso system to steal a share of the premium coffee market.

BALOISE

Baloise said it will cut 400 German jobs over the next four years as part of 40 million euros ($52.88 million) in spending cuts.

ROCHE

Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG has received Swiss approval for Erivedge, the first medicine for people with advanced forms of basal cell carcinoma, the most common skin cancer.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Nobel Biocare moves to the next phase of its organizational re-alignment: Approximately 70 employees in Gothenburg are involved in this next step over a period of 18 months, which will include relocation and early retirement offers.

* ALTIN AG, the Swiss alternative investment company, is currently evaluating different options to implement the share buyback programme announced in March 2013 to acquire up to 10 percent of the share capital

* CALIDA Group posted an important one-time half-year loss and proposed a comprehensive reorganisation plan for the company

ECONOMY

* The Swiss Federal Treasury said on Tuesday it is auctioning a 1.5 percent bond maturing in 2042 in a tender.

* The Swiss economy should recover over the next two years as long as the global economy picks up and the euro zone lifts itself out of a recession, the government said on Tuesday, as it slightly raised its outlook for 2013 growth.

* The Swiss National Bank's cap on the Swiss franc is a central tool of monetary policy for the foreseeable future, a senior policymaker said, adding that he expected inflation to return to positive numbers by the end of this year.