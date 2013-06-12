ZURICH, June 12 The following are some of the
main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
SWISS BANKS
Switzerland's upper house of parliament is set to vote on a
bill that would let Swiss banks disclose data to U.S.
prosecutors to help settle a clampdown on tax evasion.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* The Metall Zug Group announced the purchase of
the assets in Tianjin Haofeng Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd. by
the Schleuniger Group (Wire Processing business unit).
* Orascom Development Holding AG said it appointed
a new Country CEO of Oman and Head of Destination Management
Egypt.
*Georg Fischer said its GF Automotive division
received an order for over 400 million Swiss francs from Audi.
ECONOMY