ZURICH, June 12 Swiss stocks were expected to
open lower on Wednesday, tracking global markets down on
concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve could soon start to scale back
its stimulus measures.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen down 0.4 percent at
7,632 points, according to the SMI future.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
SWISS BANKS
Switzerland's upper house of parliament is set to vote on a
bill that would let Swiss banks disclose data to U.S.
prosecutors to help settle a clampdown on tax evasion.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* The Metall Zug Group announced the purchase of
the assets in Tianjin Haofeng Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd. by
the Schleuniger Group (Wire Processing business unit).
* Orascom Development Holding AG said it appointed
a new Country CEO of Oman and Head of Destination Management
Egypt.
*Georg Fischer said its GF Automotive division
received an order for over 400 million Swiss francs from Audi.
ECONOMY