ZURICH, June 14 Swiss stocks were expected to
open higher on Friday after strong gains on Wall Street
overnight helped lift Asian shares off multi-month lows, but
investors remain anxious ahead of next week's Federal Reserve
policy meeting.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen 0.7 percent higher
at 7679 points, according to premarket indications from bank
Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
NESTLE
Nestle said it will appoint Swiss scientist Stefan
Catsicas as its new technology chief, as the world's biggest
food group expands in health and nutrition.
For more, click on
BARRY CALLEBAUT
The Swiss chocolate maker said on Thursday that its majority
shareholder will buy half of a new share issue that will help to
finance its $950 million acquisition of Singapore group Petra
Foods' cocoa business.
For related news click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Barry Callebaut successfully prices $400 million
5.5 percent senior notes due 2023
* Newron said results from a Phase I/II safety and
efficacy study with sNN0031, a recombinant human
platelet-derived growth factor BB, in Parkinson's disease, will
be presented at conference devoted to the disease and movement
disorders in Sydney this month.
* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals said the U.S. health
regulator agrees the design and planned analysis of a phase III
trial for Methylene Blue MMX proposed by the company adequately
addresses the objectives needed to support a regulatory
submission for the treatment to be authorized.
* Implenia said it is a founding member of the
Sustainable Construction Network in Switzerland, which promotes
sustainable construction of buildings, civil engineering and
infrastructure.
ECONOMY