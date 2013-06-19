Biogen wins Tecfidera U.S. patent dispute with Forward Pharma
March 31 A U.S. patent board on Friday ruled against Danish drugmaker Forward Pharma A/S, finding Biogen's patents on its blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera to be valid.
ZURICH, June 19 Swiss stocks were seen opening slightly higher on Wednesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street and in Japan as investors seek clarity on the Federal Reserve's next policy steps.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen 0.1 percent higher at 7,704 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Newron Pharmaceuticals and partner Zambon S.p.A said a Safinamide Phase III study showed Safinamide significantly improves responder rates in fluctuating Parkinson's disease (PD) patients as add-on to levodopa.
* Newron's sNN0031 shows good safety and initial efficacy in Phase I/II study in Parkinson's disease.
* Sonova shareholders approved all motions of the board of directors.
* Baloise Group said it increased its shareholding in Nationale Suisse by 0.05 percent to 10.02 percent.
ECONOMY
* Swiss ZEW due at 0900 GMT
March 31 A U.S. patent board on Friday ruled against Danish drugmaker Forward Pharma A/S, finding Biogen's patents on its blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera to be valid.
* Company, GE and certain subsidiaries of company amended certain provisions of transaction agreement as of March 27, 2017 - SEC filing
* U.S. district court issues decision to invalidate four Ampyra patents; company will appeal ruling