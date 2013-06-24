ZURICH, June 24 Swiss stocks were expected to
open lower on Monday, in line with European markets seen falling
as investors fret about the prospect of reduced U.S. monetary
stimulus and worries over China's banking sector.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.6
percent, according to premarket indications from bank Julius
Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
SWISS RE
Swiss Re confirmed it will deliver on its financial targets
for 2011-2015 and focus on dividend growth as it seeks to dig
out returns by shifting its assets towards corporate debt and
away from government bonds.
For more click on
UBS
Swiss bank UBS will surrender its Indian banking license and
close its banking unit, covering fixed income, forex operations
and credit services, a source with direct knowledge of the
matter told Reuters on Saturday.
For more click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Novartis said its Sandoz unit has initiated a
major phase III clinical trial with etanercept, its biosimilar
version of Amgen's Enbrel.
* Oerlikon said it received a large order for
carpet yarn machinery from a customer in Saudi Arabia.
* Schmolz + Bickenbach said its board of directors
maintains its unchanged stance regarding board members to be
elected at the AGM.
* Edisun Power said its shares will be traded in
the Swiss stock exchange's 'domestic standard' from November 4
due as the company adopts Swiss GAAP.
* Newron said it is placing new shares under the up
to 10 percent share capital increase resolved on April 18.
ECONOMY