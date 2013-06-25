ZURICH, June 25 Swiss stocks were expected to open higher on Monday, though a drop in Asian stocks amid worries that tight liquidity may threaten China's economic growth could dampen sentiment.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen 0.6 percent higher at 7,292, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

ROCHE

Privately held Indian drugmaker Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd said it signed an agreement with Roche Holding AG to sell a generic version of the Swiss drugmaker' s chemotherapy drug Xeloda.

For more, click on:

PARTNERS GROUP

Partners Group said it will pay $270 million for a majority stake in CSS Corp, a San Jose, California-based specialist technology outsourcing firm.

For more, click on:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Basilea said the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has entered a contract with the Swiss firm to develop antibiotic product BAL30072.

* Adecco S.A. <ADEN.VX. reports a shareholding in its own shares of above 5.0 percent

* A Zurich court ruled in favour of Schmolz + Bickenbach AG's second largest shareholder, by decreeing that the firm's main shareholder can only vote with 20.46 percent of shares, rather than with its entire 40.46 percent at Friday's general meeting.

ECONOMY

* Swiss National Bank board member Fritz Zurbruegg holds speech in Lugano 1130 GMT