ZURICH, July 4 Swiss stocks were expected to
open higher on Thursday, in line with European markets seen
mirroring advances on Wall Street and in Asia, but gains were
likely to be capped by the political turmoil in Portugal and
Egypt and before Friday's U.S. jobs data.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen up 0.4 percent,
according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
BARRY CALLEBAUT
Barry Callebaut, the world's biggest maker of chocolate and
cocoa products, said strong demand from pastry chefs and
restaurants in Europe and Asia helped lift sales volumes by a
better-than-expected 8.2 percent in the nine months to May.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Schmolz+Bickenbach said its shareholder Gebuka AG
rejected the unilateral termination of a shareholders' agreement
by Viktor Vekselberg's Renova Group, thus contesting the sale by
Schmolz+Bickenbach KG of a further 4.83 percent stake to Renova
on top of the 20.46 percent acquired last week.
* Forbo Flooring Systems in France said it was
concerned by investigations by the French competition authority,
initiated on suspicions that leading manufacturers of floor
coverings may have engaged in anticompetitive practices. Forbo
gave no further details.
* Oerlikon announced the closing of the sale of its
natural fibers businesses to the Jinsheng Group of
China.
ECONOMY