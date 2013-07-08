ZURICH, July 8 Swiss stocks were expected to
open higher on Monday, mirroring other European markets, with
hopes Greece will reach a deal with its lenders over its latest
aid payment lifting sentiment.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.5 percent
to 7,818 points, according to premarket indications from bank
Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
SWISS RE
Reinsurance specialist Swiss Re said on Monday it estimates
it made losses of approximately $300 million from widespread
flooding in central and eastern Europe.
NOVARTIS
Results of a late-stage study showed Novartis' drug
secukinumab was more effective clearing skin in patients with
moderate-to-severe plaque type psoriasis than Amgen's
Enbrel, the Swiss drugmaker said on Monday.
SWATCH
Swatch Group might be able to achieve sales of 9
billion Swiss francs ($9.36 billion) this year, Chief Executive
Nick Hayek was quoted as saying on Sunday, adding the important
Chinese market recovered in June.
CHARLES VOEGELE
Tages-Anzeiger newspaper reports Voegele board has decided
to sell the German, Belgian, Dutch and eastern European business
and keep only the profitable Swiss and Austrian businesses;
story cites spokesman as saying board only decided to withdraw
from Poland and Czech Republic and declines to comment on sale
plans
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Credit Suisse said Urs Zulauf will join the bank
on Feb. 1, 2014 and become responsible for client tax policy.
* Novartis said it has entered into a development
and licensing agreement with Biological E Limited, a
biopharmaceutical company based in India, for two vaccines to
protect against typhoid and paratyphoid fevers.
* Zehnder Group said sales fell 3 percent in the
first half of 2013 hit by cold weather which delayed
construction projects as well as adverse market conditions.
* LifeWatch AG said Kenneth Melani has been elected
as new Chairman of the Board of Directors, Yacov Geva will
continue to act as a Corporate Chief Executive Officer.
* Clariant said it has received the relevant merger
clearances for the establishment of a 50-50 joint venture called
"the global amines company" with Wilmar International Limited.
* The specialty chemicals maker also said it will open a new
centre of excellence lab in Malaysia
ECONOMY
* The Swiss unemployment rate fell to a non-seasonally
adjusted 2.9 percent in June from 3.0 percent in the previous
month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on
Monday.
* Swiss industrial orders due at 0715 GMT