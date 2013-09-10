ZURICH, Sept 10 Swiss stocks were expected to
open slightly higher on Tuesday, tracking gains on Wall Street
and in Asia, which were helped by receding expectations of
U.S.-led military action against Syria.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen 0.4 percent higher
at 7,964 points, according to premarket indications from bank
Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
BANKS
Parliamentarians from Switzerland's right-wing Swiss
People's Party (SVP) are mounting a new effort to split up UBS
and Credit Suisse by teaming with left-wing
lawmakers.
UBS AG's UBS.N Wealth Management Americas said on
Monday it had hired a veteran adviser from rival brokerage
Morgan Stanley Wealth Management to join the firm in North
Carolina.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Partners Group said first-half net profit rose 7
percent to 134 million Swiss francs ($143.77 million) and
repeated its full-year new client commitments of up to 6 billion
euros, but said net new money efforts will be hit by outflows of
up to 1.5 billion euros.
* Actelion said key morbidity and mortality data
from the landmark SERAPHIN study was shared at the European
Respiratory Society Annual Congress 2013 in Barcelona,
highlighting that the investigational drug macitentan
significantly reduced the risk of morbidity and mortality events
in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension.
* Kudelski said digital TV business Nagra announced
a new turnkey platform for pay-TV service providers, which
enables quick deployment of new services.
* Sika said it had appointed Thomas Hasler as its
new chief technology officer and a member of group management
effective Jan. 1, 2014.
* Newron said it swung to a first-half net loss of
2.4 million euros ($3.18 million) and said it is working closely
with partner Zambon and the regulatory authorities to prepare
the regulatory filing for safinamide in the U.S. and Europe,
expected during the fourth quarter.
* SHL Telemedicine said it is collaborating with
Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital in Kolkata and Artemis Health
Institute in the Delhi area, a move to expand in the Indian
healthcare market.
* Altin said its board of directors had set the
strike price of put options to be issued in its share buyback
programme at $57.50.
ECONOMY
The Swiss Federal Treasury said on Tuesday it was issuing
two bonds in a tender, a 2 percent bond maturing in 2021 and a
2.5 percent bond maturing in 2036.
($1 = 0.9321 Swiss francs)
($1 = 0.7546 euros)