ZURICH, Sept 10 Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly higher on Tuesday, tracking gains on Wall Street and in Asia, which were helped by receding expectations of U.S.-led military action against Syria.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen 0.4 percent higher at 7,964 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

BANKS

Parliamentarians from Switzerland's right-wing Swiss People's Party (SVP) are mounting a new effort to split up UBS and Credit Suisse by teaming with left-wing lawmakers.

UBS

UBS AG's UBS.N Wealth Management Americas said on Monday it had hired a veteran adviser from rival brokerage Morgan Stanley Wealth Management to join the firm in North Carolina.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Partners Group said first-half net profit rose 7 percent to 134 million Swiss francs ($143.77 million) and repeated its full-year new client commitments of up to 6 billion euros, but said net new money efforts will be hit by outflows of up to 1.5 billion euros.

* Actelion said key morbidity and mortality data from the landmark SERAPHIN study was shared at the European Respiratory Society Annual Congress 2013 in Barcelona, highlighting that the investigational drug macitentan significantly reduced the risk of morbidity and mortality events in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension.

* Kudelski said digital TV business Nagra announced a new turnkey platform for pay-TV service providers, which enables quick deployment of new services.

* Sika said it had appointed Thomas Hasler as its new chief technology officer and a member of group management effective Jan. 1, 2014.

* Newron said it swung to a first-half net loss of 2.4 million euros ($3.18 million) and said it is working closely with partner Zambon and the regulatory authorities to prepare the regulatory filing for safinamide in the U.S. and Europe, expected during the fourth quarter.

* SHL Telemedicine said it is collaborating with Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital in Kolkata and Artemis Health Institute in the Delhi area, a move to expand in the Indian healthcare market.

* Altin said its board of directors had set the strike price of put options to be issued in its share buyback programme at $57.50.

ECONOMY

The Swiss Federal Treasury said on Tuesday it was issuing two bonds in a tender, a 2 percent bond maturing in 2021 and a 2.5 percent bond maturing in 2036.

