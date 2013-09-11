China's SAIC Motor to buy factory in India from General Motors
ZURICH, Sept 11 Swiss stocks were expected to open steady on Wednesday as fading worries about a U.S. military strike on Syria and recent positive economic data from China support risk sentiment.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening a touch higher at 8,041 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Roche Diagnostics International and Advanced Biological Laboratories (ABL) of Luxembourg signed a collaboration agreement to promote their next-generation sequencing, genotyping and drug resistance products.
* Holcim says U.S.-based asset manager Harris Associates L.P. now owns 5.11 pct of voting rights and registered share capital of the cement maker.
* Actelion is initiating Phase III clinical development of the novel antibiotic cadazolid in patients suffering from Clostridium difficile associated diarrhea.
* Graubuendner Kantonalbank says ratings agency Standard & Poor's confirms its AA+ rating on the bank. The standalone rating, without an implied government guarantee, is AA-
* Schaffner confirms sales growth for fiscal 2012/13.
* SHL Telemedicine announces election of Board Members at AGM.
ECONOMY
