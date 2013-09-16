ZURICH, Sept 16 Swiss stocks were expected to
open higher on Monday, in line with other European bourses where
index futures point to healthy gains at the open.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.6 percent
higher at 8,089 points, according to premarket indications from
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
ROCHE
The Swiss drugmaker said on Monday it nominated Deutsche
Lufthansa LHAG.DE Chief Executive Christoph Franz to succeed
Franz Humer as chairman of its board of directors.
BANKS
More still needs to be done to let global banks be wound
down without harming the wider economy, Swiss National Bank
Chairman Thomas Jordan said in a newspaper interview published
on Saturday.
CREDIT SUISSE
* Credit Suisse wants to sell the private clients business
of its German unit Credit Suisse Deutschland AG, German weekly
WirtschaftsWoche reported on Saturday, citing financial sources.
* Israeli holding company Koor Industries has sold
another 5.5 million shares in Swiss bank Credit Suisse for
157.47 million Swiss francs ($169 million), the company said on
Sunday.
GEBERIT
Three peers of Europe's biggest bathroom equipment maker,
Grohe, including Geberit, submitted final offers for
the private-equity owned company by a Friday midnight deadline,
three sources familiar with the deal told Reuters.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Emmi said it was making some adjustments to its
organisational structure and defined the strategic thrusts for
the period up to 2020.
* Venetos Holding, a subsidiary of Russian tycoon Viktor
Vekselberg's investment vehicle Renova, said it controlled 40.68
percent of Swiss steelmaker Schmolz + Bickenbach after
the expiry of its tender offer for the company.
* Basilea said Swissmedic accepted for review its
ceftobiprole marketing authorization application for the
treatment of pneumonia.
* Forbo said it is revoking a suspension of its
approved share buyback after concluding the sale of a maximum of
2.5 percent of treasury shares and increasing its distributable,
withholding tax free capital contribution reserves.
* Kaba said its net profit fell to 85.5 million
Swiss francs in the financial year ended June 30.
* Dufry said it was starting duty free operations
in Taiwan.
ECONOMY
* SNB weekly sight deposits at 0700 GMT
(Reporting By Zurich newsroom)