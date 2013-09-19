ZURICH, Sept 19 Swiss stocks are expected to
open higher on Thursday, mirroring a surge in global equity
markets after the U.S. Federal Reseruve surprised markets by
deciding not to taper its bond-buying programme.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.9 percent
to 8,123 points, according to premarket indications by bank
Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
SULZER
Swiss machinery manufacturer Sulzer has launched
the sale of its Metco unit which it hopes could fetch about 800
million Swiss francs ($864.44 million), two people familiar with
the process said.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Actelion said it had concluded the acquisition
of Ceptaris Therapeutics, Inc. after the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration approved Valchlor gel.
* Adecco said Chief Human Resources Officer
Christian Vasino will leave the company on Dec. 31, 2013.
* Cicor said HR Finance & Participations SA holds
10.29 percent of the company via 296,000 shares.
* ADB said Executive Vice President for Group
Strategy and Technology Jas Saini is stepping down from the
executive committee and will be leaving the company at the end
of 2013.
ECONOMY
* The SECO raised its forecast for growth in 2013 to 1.8
percent from the 1.4 percent predicted in June and also lifted
its outlook for 2014 to 2.3 percent compared to 2.1 percent
previously.
* Exports from Switzerland slipped by a real 4.6 percent in
August to 14.652 billion Swiss francs ($15.83 billion).
* Swiss National Bank quarterly monetary policy assessment
at 0730 GMT