ZURICH, Sept 20 Swiss stocks were expected to open steady on Friday as investors take a breather after a global stock market rally triggered by the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision not to scale back its stimulus.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen little changed at 8.093 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday.

OERLIKON, SULZER

Swiss industrial group OC Oerlikon OERL.S has submitted a bid for Sulzer's coating unit Metco, the company said in a statement on Friday.

For more, click on:

UBS

Simon Warshaw, a senior dealmaker at UBS who led the team advising Vodafone on a recent $130 billion deal, is leaving the Swiss bank after 27 years there.

For more, click on:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Autoneum said it has founded Summit & Autoneum Ltd. in Thailand together with automotive supplier Auto Interior Products to provide light vehicle manufacturers there with solutions for acoustic and thermal management.

* Burkhalter said it will transfer the six-person planning department of its Schachenmann & Co. unit to the HHM Group from Jan. 1.

* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals said it is launching a follow-on offering of roughly 600,000 existing treasury shares, on behalf of certain employees and directors, to institutional investors.

* Ypsomed and Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical Co., are announcing a new insulin pen system for the Chinese market.