ZURICH, Sept 23 Swiss stocks are seen creeping
slightly higher at the open of trading on Monday, with the rest
of Europe mixed as an upbeat survey on China's manufacturing
sector is balanced by ongoing question marks over U.S. Federal
Reserve policy.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen ticking up at 8,113
points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
UBS
The global asset management division of Swiss bank UBS AG is
among the final bidders for Australian toll road operator
RiverCity Motorway Ltd, expected to sell for more than A$600
million ($563.22 million), people familiar with the process
said.
SWISS RE
The Swiss reinsurer said on Monday that July hail storms in
northern and southern Germany could cost the company around $240
million to settle claims net of retrocession and before tax.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Novartis said its first-in-class once-daily dual
bronchodilator UltibroBreezhaler achieves near simultaneous
approval for COPD patients in Europe and Japan.
* Malaria No More and Novartis launch Power of One, a global
digital fundraising campaign to help eliminate malaria deaths.
* Phoenix Mecano said it was raising its target
payout ratio for dividend payments from the current 20-30
percent of result after tax adjusted for special items to 40-50
percent and ended its share buyback programme.
* Coltene Holding AG said Hans Grueter, its chief
Financial Officer and a member of the Management Board of
COLTENE Holding AG (SIX Swiss Exchange: CLTN), is leaving the
Company to pursue a new career challenge in the software
industry.
* Roche says to share important oncology data at
European Cancer Congress.
ECONOMY
* Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan to give speech
at KOF institute