ZURICH, Sept. 25 Swiss stocks were expected to
open slightly lower on Wednesday, with concerns about a possible
U.S. government shutdown prompting investors across Europe to
trade cautiously and avoid strong bets.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen 0.2 percent lower
at 8,032 points, according to premarket indications from bank
Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Swissquote said it was acquiring MIG Bank for an
undisclosed price, with the goal of merging with the
Switzerland-based forex broker.
* Novartis said it would present new data at a
congress in Denmark showing treatment of multiple sclerosis with
Gilenya reduces brain volume loss and relapse rates.
* Von Roll Holding AG said it had appointed Bernhard
Fritsche as division manager composites and new member of the
executive board of Von Roll, effective April 1, 2014.
ECONOMY
The UBS Swiss consumption indicator fell to 1.32 points in
August from 1.41 points in July, the Swiss bank's economists
said.
