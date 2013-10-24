MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 16
ZURICH Oct 24 Swiss stocks were expected to open higher on Thursday in line with other European markets, with figures showing a pick-up in manufacturing activity in China lifting sentiment.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.2 percent to 8,235 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
ABB
The industrial group said net profit rose 10 percent in the third quarter, even as orders fell as the awarding of large orders remained slow.
ABB wants to collaborate more between its five businesses, serve its customers better and step up the integration of its acquisitions to improve profitability, its new chief executive said.
CREDIT SUISSE
The bank said it would restructure its interest rate trading activities following a third-quarter slide in revenue at its investment bank. Overall net profit rose to 454 million Swiss francs, missing by far analyst estimates, which averaged 705 million francs.
UBS
The Swiss bourse has opened an investigation into whether UBS may have violated rules on releasing news last year about a major restructuring and settling LIBOR-related claims, it said on Thursday.
SGS
The inspections group holds investor days presentation in Texas
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Schindler said it opened its newest factory in Dunajska Streda, Slovakia, which will supply elevators to customers in Europe.
* Panalpina said it entered into a preliminary agreement to settle a U.S. class-action lawsuit alleging anti-competitive industry practices regarding certain freight surcharges, agreeing to pay $35 million including previously received proceeds of $5.8 million, in an unrelated class action against various airlines. The settlement is subject to U.S. court approval and will impact fourth quarter results.
* Logitech said third-quarter net profit fell to $14.4 million from $54.5 million year-ago, and that it expects full-year revenue of roughly $2 billion and operating income of approximately $50 million, including $13 million in restructuring charges.
