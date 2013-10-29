ZURICH Oct 29 Swiss stocks were expected to
open slightly lower on Tuesday, in line with other European
markets, as investors stay on the sidelines ahead of a U.S.
Federal Reserve meeting which begins later in the day.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down 0.2
percent at 8,273 points, according to premarket indications by
bank Julius Baer.
UBS was indicated to open 3.1 percent lower.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
UBS
UBS said it would defer a key earnings target by at least a
year because of temporary demands to hold extra capital,
dampening better-than-expected third quarter results that saw
the bank swing to profit.
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse made a "mistake" by paying Chief Executive
Brady Dougan nearly 90 million Swiss francs ($100.51 million) in
2010 under two different payout plans, the board member who
oversaw the payment said in a television interview on Monday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Actelion said further positive data on the
efficacy of macitentan from the SERAPHIN study were presented at
CHEST 2013 in Chicago, USA.
* Oerlikon said order intake grew 6.7 percent to
712 million Swiss francs in the third quarter, while earnings
before interest and tax (EBIT) were 88 million.
* The Swiss bourse has opened an investigation against
Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG on the grounds of
possible breaches of the rules governing the disclosure of
management transactions.
* Datacolor said net sales increased to $61.2
million while net profit was $4.5 million in its fiscal year
2012/2013.
* Kaba said it had completed its purchase of
Shenzhen Probuck Technologies Co. Ltd., based in Shenzhen,
China, but did not disclose the purchase price.
* LifeWatch has filed with the U.S . Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) for regulatory clearance of its new Vital
Signs Patch (VSP) technology. It also expects FDA approval for
its smartphone LifeWatch V in the first half of 2014.
* SHL Telemedicine signs agreement with India's
third largest healthcare group, Manipal Hospitals and says it is
expanding into Bangalore.
* Addex said its licensee Janssen Pharmaceuticals
has completed enrolment of 120 patients in a Phase 2 trial of
ADX71149 for the treatment of anxious depression.
