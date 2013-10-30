ZURICH Oct 30 Swiss stocks were expected to open a touch higher on Wednesday, as Asian stocks rose on the view the Federal Reserve would leave stimulus in place for the next few months at least.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 8,251 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

CEMBRA MONEY BANK IPO-CMBN.S

Cembra said on Wednesday it would sell its stock at 51 Swiss francs ($56.78) a share, raising 918 million francs in its initial public offering.

VONTOBEL

Swiss private bank Vontobel said the inflow of net new money at its asset management business slowed in the third quarter, as clients worried about U.S. fiscal issues and swings in emerging markets.

CLARIANT

Swiss speciality chemicals company Clariant said it planned to sell its leather services business to Dutch chemicals firm Stahl, majority owned by France's Wendel Group.

BKW

The power company said it would decommission the Muehleberg, Switzerland nuclear plant in 2019.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Syngenta said it had registered Fortenza, a novel seed treatment insecticide, in Argentina. It estimates the global peak sales potential for the Fortenza product family at around $300 million.

* Rieter said it sees better prospects for the year, at an annual investor day.

* Gategroup said it had won an extension of business with long-time customer easyJet, expected to bring in excess of 800 million francs in revenues.

* Ascom said it expected to post a significantly higher full-year net profit on the year and record its best ever operating margin.

* Santhera said it had secured up to 10 million francs in equity financing from YA Global.

ECONOMY

* The UBS Swiss consumption indicator rose to 1.56 in September from 1.32 in August, the Swiss bank's economists said.

* Switzerland's leading KOF indicator due at 0800 GMT.