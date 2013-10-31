ZURICH Oct 31 Swiss stocks were expected to
open lower on Thursday, in line with European markets seen
pulling back from five-year highs after the U.S. Federal Reserve
dampened expectations for continued monetary stimulus into 2014.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.2
percent, according to premarket indications from bank Julius
Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
BANKS
German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives want to
revive a bilateral tax agreement with Switzerland in coalition
talks with the Social Democrats, who blocked the proposed tax
deal in the upper house last year.
ROCHE
An experimental drug that mimics the effects of two
naturally occurring hormones appears to work significantly
better than existing single-hormone medicines against diabetes
and obesity, scientists said on Wednesday.
GEBERIT
The maker of sanitary equipment said sales grew 4.7 percent
to 1.766 billion Swiss francs in the first nine months of the
year and net profit rose 11.5 percent to 360.7 million francs.
STRAUMANN
The world's largest maker of dental implants said
third-quarter sales slipped 1 percent dragged down by a weaker
Japanese yen.
LONZA
Specialty chemicals and life science group Lonza said its
restructuring plan was fully on track as it confirmed its full
year guidance on Thursday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Mikron Holding said it expected significantly
lower 2013 earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) than in
2012 while order intake and sales were meeting expectations.
* Valora said it successfully completed a
refinancing transaction, further improving its balance-sheet and
debt maturity profile.
* Sulzer appoints Oliver Bailer as new division
president sulzer Chemtech.
* Valiant Holding said Markus Gygax would take over
as CEO on November 18.
* Clariant said it was opening a new innovation
centre in Frankfurt.
* Cytos Biotechnology published third-quarter
results.
* Aryzta AG has this morning issued to its
shareholders the invitation and agenda for its forthcoming
Annual General Meeting to be held on December 10 in Zurich,
Switzerland.
* Orior said Urs Aebi, member of the management board of
Orior Group, is stepping down from his position as head of the
Le Patron Competence Centre at the end of 2013.
* Credit Suisse published its third-quarter
financial report.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss National Bank said it recorded a consolidated
loss of 6.4 billion Swiss francs in the first nine months of
2013.
* The Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the Bank of
Japan, the European Central Bank, the Federal Reserve, and the
Swiss National Bank said their existing temporary bilateral
liquidity swap arrangements are being converted to standing
arrangements.