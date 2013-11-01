ZURICH Nov 1 Swiss stocks were expected to open
slightly lower on Friday while European shares were seen opening
mixed with speculation the European Central Bank could ease its
monetary policy and the Federal Reserve might start cutting its
stimulus earlier than expected providing contrasting signals to
investors.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.2
percent, according to premarket indications from bank Julius
Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
BANKS
U.S. government-controlled mortgage company Fannie Mae
sued nine of the world's largest banks, including UBS
and Credit Suisse, accusing them of
colluding to manipulate interest rates and seeking more than
$800 million of damages.
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse Group AG has dismissed a trader who cost the
bank roughly $6 million in losses from "unusual trading
activities" that are being looked at by regulators, the Wall
Street Journal reported on Thursday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Oerlikon said it appointed Brice Koch, previously
head of ABB's power systems division, to take over as
chief executive during the first quarter of 2014, succeeding
interim CEO Juerg Fedier who will resume the job of CFO.
* SGS said it acquired industrial valve testing
and certification company Industrial Valve Engineering Limited
(IVE) in New Zealand, which employs 70 people and generated
revenues of NZ$ 11.8 mio for the year ending in March 2013.
* Phoenix Mecano said it recorded slight organic
growth in incoming orders and sales in the third quarter.
* Ascom : Zuercher Kantonalbank said it is launching
a private placement of 9.67 million shares in Ascom, or 26.86
percent of the company's share capital, which it has owned since
2007 as a financial investment.
* Adval Tech sells property in Muri no longer
required for operations.
ECONOMY
* October PMI due at 0830 GMT