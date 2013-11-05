ZURICH Nov 5 Swiss stocks were expected to open
slightly higher on Tuesday, as the prospect of monetary
tightening in China held back Asian stock markets.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.3 percent
to 8,212, according to premarket indications from bank Julius
Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
HOLCIM
Holcim, the world's largest cement maker by market
value, said on Tuesday it does not expect 2013 sales volumes to
reach last year's levels, due in part to sluggish demand in some
key emerging markets.
For more, click on:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Kaba said it will tell investors how it plans to
achieve its mid-term targets for the 2015 and 2016 financial
year including 5 to 6 percent organic growth and an EBITDA
margin of 18 percent, at an investor event in Vittorio Veneto,
Italy on Tuesday.
* Panalpina said its Chief Information Officer Rod
Angwin has been appointed to the company's executive board from
January 1, reflecting the growing importance of information
technology.
* Swissquote said nine-month net profit slide 68
percent to 5.6 million francs after acquiring MIG Bank, a deal
it expects to close by year-end.
* ADB warned it expects to record full-year
earnings before interest and tax at a level significantly lower
than in 2012, although still positive, and revenue will decline
to around 85 percent of last year's total.
* Actelion said Opsumit is now commercially
available to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) after
U.S. regulatory approval.
* Cytos said shares in its capital increase will be
issued for 3 francs, and 32 existing shares entitle to subscribe
for 9 new registered shares.
* Tornos said the positions of Chief Operations
Officer, Chief Technology Officer, and Head of Market and Sales
Support will be eliminated due to restructuring and as a
consequence, Pierre-Yves Mueller and Olivier Marchand are
leaving the company.
* Burkhardt Compression said first-half net profit
fell more than 12 percent to 19.2 million francs, and that
full-year order intake is expected to exceed sales and the
operating income margin will be in the lower third of the
long-term target range of 15 to 20 percent.
ECONOMY
October inflation data at 0815 GMT