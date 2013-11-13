ZURICH Nov 13 Swiss stocks were expected to
open lower on Wednesday, tracking weaker markets in Asia and the
United States on concerns the U.S. central bank could start
trimming its stimulus programme sooner than expected.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen edging 0.1 percent
lower at 8,254, according to premarket indications from bank
Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday
BANKS
The Internal Revenue Service has obtained court orders to
force five U.S. banks to divulge information about U.S. account
holders who allegedly hid money with Zuercher Kantonalbank and a
Bermuda-based bank to evade taxes, federal prosecutors said on
Tuesday.
UBS
A team of financial advisers from UBS AG has left
to form an independent investment firm in partnership with
Dynasty Financial Partners, Dynasty said on Tuesday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* EFG said third-quarter revenue, fresh client
funds, and margins were hit by low interest rates, market
conditions, a weaker U.S. dollar, and client caution, but that
net new assets remain in its 5 to 10 percent target range for
the year, after allowing for a large single stock outflow
announced at half-year.
* Swiss Life said it will sell up to 500 million
Swiss francs ($545.58 million) in senior unsecured convertible
bonds due 2020 and use the proceeds for general corporate
purposes.
* ABB said it inaugurated two new facilities at an
investment of approximately $50 million producing high-voltage
switchgear and distribution transformers power products in
Savli.
* Lem said it expects full-year sales of 240 to 250
million and a margin on earnings before interest and tax (EBIT)
of more than 20 percent, following a jump in second-quarter net
profit to 14.8 million francs.
* Actelion said Canadian health authorities
approved Opsumit for the treatment of pulmonary arterial
hypertension, or PAH.
* Schmolz & Bickenbach it will on Dec 19 buy back
35 percent of an originally issued nominal amount of bonds,
including bonds already tendered, at a price of 109.875 percent
plus accrued interest, with funds raised in a cap hike.
ECONOMY
