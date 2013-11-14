BRIEF-Vincent Medical's unit enters acquisition agreement
* Purchaser, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of company, vendors and target entered into acquisition agreement
ZURICH Nov 14 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday.
ZURICH INSURANCE
Zurich Insurance Group posted a 64 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Thursday, beating expectations, but warned it would not achieve some of its three-year targets.
SWISS RE
Swiss Re said it had terminated discussions with Phoenix Group over a possible combination of the British life insurer with the Swiss reinsurer's Admin Re business.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Vontobel said it had signed an agreement with ANZ which will allow the Swiss bank to raise its profile in the Asia Pacific region.
* Baloise said it saw premiums grow 7.6 percent in the first nine months of the year to 7.09 billion Swiss francs and was on track to reach its financial goals.
* Novartis said in an early stage clinical trail of its H7N9 Avian flu vaccine 85 percent of subjects achieved a protective immune response after two doses.
* Walter Meier said it had concluded the sale of its tool business.
ECONOMY
Swiss producer and import prices due at 0815 GMT
