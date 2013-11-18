ZURICH Nov 18 Swiss stocks headed for a steady
open on Monday, in line with European markets where investors
were expected to consolidate trading positions after six
straight weeks of gains.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen unchanged,
according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
SWISS BANKS
The head of the U.S. Justice Department's tax division has
warned that Swiss banks which do not come forward under a
government-brokered programme risk prosecution over tax evasion
by their U.S. customers.
SONOVA
The world's largest hearing aid maker raised its full-year
guidance as it reported a more than 10 percent jump in
first-half profit in line with expectations.
SWATCH GROUP
The world's biggest watchmaker Swatch Group expects
double-digit growth in sales next year, its chief executive said
in a newspaper interview.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* ABB has appointed Claudio Facchin to head its
Power Systems division. He will replace Brice Koch who will
leave ABB on Jan. 15, 2014, and start as CEO at Oerlikon
on Jan. 16.
* Roche said it presented phase II study data on
lampalizumab at an opthamological conference in New Orleans.
* Basilea said the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) has granted orphan drug designation to
isavuconazole for the treatment of zygomycosis, a
life-threatening fungal infection.
* Acino Holding : Pharma Strategy Partners said it
holds 80.06 percent of Acino Holding at the end of the offer
period of its public tender offer.
* Cytos Biotechnology said it completed a rights
offering that was oversubscribed and raised a total of 24.3
million Swiss francs.
* Schweiter said it is selling property in La
Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland to Procimmo Swiss Commercial Fund
for 18.3 million Swiss francs ($19.99 million), producing a low
single-digit million range book gain.
ECONOMY
($1 = 0.9157 Swiss francs)