ZURICH Nov 29 Swiss stocks were expected to open unchanged on Friday, as investors waited for confirmation that euro zone inflation is holding up before taking larger bets, though trading is expected light as the U.S. stock market shuts early.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen virtually unchanged at 8,258, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

BASLER KANTONALBANK

Basler Kantonalbank said chairman Andreas Albrecht will step down by year-end, after the bank was ordered to pay back 2.64 million Swiss francs ($2.91 million) in profits earned by propping up the price of its own participation certificates.

SWISS BANKS

In an editorial in Neue Zuercher Zeitung, the head of Swiss financial regulator FINMA urges Switzerland's banks to come forward under a government-brokered programme over tax evasion by their U.S. customers.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Dottikon said its half-year net loss narrowed to 4.5 million francs as revenue rose nearly 4 percent, and that it expects an increase in full-year sales due to extending existing business as well as new project acquisitions.

* Meyer Burger said it concluded a follow-up contract for high precision wire sawing systems with an existing customer in the Asian market for just over 12 million Swiss francs ($13.24 million), replacing a larger outstanding portion of an earlier order from 2011 business year.

* Kuehne & Nagel said it will promote its head of investor relations and corporate finance, Markus Blanka-Graff, to overall finance chief from July 1, when the current Chief Financial Officer retires.

* Conzzeta said Burghard Schneider will take over as head of its glass processing systems unit, or Bystronic glass, effective Feb 1.

* Also named Harald Wojnowski its Swiss head effective Feb 1, replacing Marc Schnyder who is leaving the IT industry.

* Zug Estates said Hannes Wüest has been nominated as chairman, replacing Heinz Buhofer, who is stepping down at the 2014 shareholder meeting. The company also proposes Beat Schwab to the board for Hajo Leutenegger, who is retiring.

ECONOMY

November KOF reading at 0800 GMT

($1 = 0.9063 Swiss francs)