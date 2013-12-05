ZURICH Dec 5 Swiss stocks were expected to open
slightly lower on Thursday, with investors taking some money off
the table before central bank rate decisions and Friday's
crucial U.S. jobs data.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent
lower at 8,035 points, according to premarket indications by
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday
UBS
UBS AG said its operations chief Ulrich Koerner
would run its asset management arm when its head retires next
year.
For more, click on [UBSN.VX>
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse said it will sell its private bank
in Germany to Frankfurt-based Bethmann Bank, part of ABN Amro,
for an undisclosed price.
For more, click on
ZURICH INSURANCE
Zurich Insurance pledged to improve profitability
and sell underperforming businesses over the next three years,
after missing some of the strategic goals it set for 2013.
For more, click on
ACTELION
Europe's largest biotech company Actelion said it
will buy back up to 10 million shares for around 720 million
Swiss francs ($795 million) over the next three years.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Schweiter said its 3A Composites unit is
acquiring the production facilities of India-based Durabuild
Technologies Pvt Ltd, a manufacturer of painted aluminum coils
and composite panels, for 10 million Swiss francs ($11.04
million) to extend its market position in the Indian
architectural sector.
* Comet said it will open its own application and
service center in South Korea.
ECONOMY
($1 = 0.9057 Swiss francs)