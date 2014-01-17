ZURICH Jan 17 Swiss stocks were expected to
open little changed on Friday, tracking European shares, as
investors await U.S. data on housing starts and industrial
output and University of Michigan's consumer sentiment survey.
The Swiss blue-chip index was forecast to open
virtually unchanged at 8,461 points, according to premarket
indications by bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
ROCHE
A temporary shortage in the United States of one of the
leading flu medicines used to treat children with the sometimes
deadly virus has been resolved, Roche, the maker of Tamiflu,
said.
For more, click on
RICHEMONT
Luxury goods group Richemont, whose stable of brands
includes jewellers Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels, has applied
to open shops in India, joining other global retailers who
entered the market since New Delhi relaxed investment rules.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Kaba Group said Executive Vice President Group
Business Development would resign on March 1 for health reasons.
* Zehnder Group forecast a modest improvement in
earnings in 2014, but said it did not expect economic conditions
in most markets to improve.
* Arbonia-Forster-Holding said it was selling its
kitchen business with Swiss brands Piatti and Forster Schweizer
Stahlkuchen to German manufacturer Alno.
ECONOMY
December PPI due at 0815 GMT
SNB
The Swiss National Bank's lid on the Swiss franc will remain
at the centre of monetary policy for the foreseeable future, and
the value of the safe-haven currency is still high, the central
bank's chairman said on Thursday.
For more, click on