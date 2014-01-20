ZURICH Jan 20 Swiss stocks were expected to
open little changed on Monday, tracking European shares, as
slowing growth in China makes investors more cautious.
The Swiss blue-chip index was forecast to open
virtually unchanged at 8,475 points, according to premarket
indications by bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
UBS
Swiss bank UBS will begin outsourcing its fixed income
trading platform to two technology groups in an attempt to save
costs, a source told Reuters.
For more, click on
NOVARTIS
Swiss drugmaker Novartis said on Friday it was looking into
a report that employees of is Japanese unit may have violated
clinical trial protocol by handling data from a small
independent study of one of its cancer drugs.
For more, click on
ROCHE
As U.S. consumers are asked to shoulder more prescription
drug costs, drugmakers say prices for brand-name medicines will
keep rising, mainly because use of their products reduces other
healthcare costs.
For more, click on
FINMA
A British-born former UBS banker is tipped to lead
Switzerland's financial regulator after the current head's
surprise exit, reported Schweiz am Sonntag, citing undisclosed
sources.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* VZ Group revised its revenue forecasts for 2013
downwards, expecting a 11.7 percent increase, due to stronger
demand for mandates with "all-in" fees and a faster increase in
costs.
* Tornos said its largest shareholder, Walter Fust,
now owns 42.73 percent of the company's share capital and voting
rights following a public takeover offer launched in November.
Fust will publish the final result on Tuesday.
* Norinvest said subsidiary Banque Cramer & Cie SA
increased its capital to 37 million Swiss francs ($40.69
million) by issuing 15,000 new registered shares with a nominal
value of CHF 800 each, all fully subscribed and paid in cash by
the parent company, Norinvest. This capital allows Banque Cramer
to expand its activities following the acquisition in November
of Lausanne-based Banque de Depots et de Gestion.
ECONOMY
($1 = 0.9094 Swiss francs)