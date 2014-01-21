ZURICH Jan 21 Swiss stocks were expected to
open little changed to slightly higher on Tuesday, after the
Chinese central bank offered emergency funds to cool money
market rates and ease the country's latest cash squeeze.
The Swiss blue-chip index was forecast to open
virtually unchanged at 8,481 points, according to premarket
indications by bank Julius Baer. Meanwhile the SMI
futures index was seen up 0.5 percent at 8,439 points.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
SGS
The world's biggest testing and inspection company reported
a rise in full-year net profit on Tuesday and said it expected
to grow revenues over the next three years.
For more, click on
ROCHE
An experimental Roche drug designed to treat the "negative
symptoms" of schizophrenia failed to meet its main goal in two
late-stage studies, dealing a blow to the Swiss drugmaker's
research hopes in the risky area of brain science.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Tornos said it was replacing bank credit lines
with a new private loan. Two industrial shareholders are
granting credit facilities of 20 million Swiss francs in the
form of two 10 million Swiss franc loans.
* Kuehne & Nagel said that FlexLink has extended a
contract with the Swiss company as its exclusive logistics and
transport service provider for the next two years.
ECONOMY