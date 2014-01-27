ZURICH Jan 27 Swiss stocks were expected to
open lower on Monday, resuming last week's sell-off and tracking
sharp losses in Asia as mounting worries over emerging economies
continue to spook investors.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent lower
at 8,165 according premarket indications from bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday
SWISS BANKS
The U.S. Justice Department has received 106 requests from
Swiss entities to participate in a U.S. settlement program aimed
at ending a long-running probe of tax-dodging by Americans using
Swiss bank accounts, a senior U.S. government official said on
Saturday.
SWISS REGULATOR
Switzerland's cabinet has twice refused to accept the
nomination of a British-born ex-UBS banker as head of
the financial market regulator, hoping to see more competition
for the role, a Swiss newspaper reported on Sunday.
ROCHE
Swiss drug company Roche said on Friday a European
Union committee recommended its MabThera subcutaneous treatment
for patients with non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Zurich will maintain its current payout policy
of paying a sustaintably attractive dividend, the insurer's
Chief Executive in a newspaper interview on Sunday.
* Gottex said fourth-quarter fee-earning assets
were $5.3 billion, down from $5.8 billion as a result of limited
net outflows, and said the integration of acquisition EIM will
be its main task during the first half of 2014.
* Partners Group said it and Equis Funds Group
successfully closed a $250 million investment to develop a
dedicated Japanese solar platform.
* Schlatter said full-year order intake slid to 84
million Swiss francs ($93.93 million) and net sales dropped to
96.9 million francs, with an order backlog for the year of 27.1
million francs. The company will report a positive EBIT and a
"balanced" net profit for the year due to restructuring.
* Bobst said it is issuing 50 million francs of
fixed rate straight bonds, to increase the financial flexibility
of the company, especially in view of the redemption of the 150
million franc straight bonds maturing May 5.
ECONOMY
($1 = 0.8943 Swiss francs)