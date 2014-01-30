ZURICH Jan 30 Swiss stocks were expected to fall on Thursday, losing ground after the U.S. Federal Reserve further trimmed its stimulus and as a measure of Chinese manufacturing slipped to a six-month low.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 8,117 according premarket indications from bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday.

ROCHE

Swiss drugmaker Roche reported full-year profit on Thursday that fell short of expectations, hit by the strenghtening of the Swiss franc against the U.S. dollar and the Japanese yen.

GIVAUDAN

Fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan hiked its dividend by 30 percent and said it wants to continue to gain market share, after full-year net profit beat views.

SWISS TAX

Italy and Switzerland are still in talks to allow full disclosure of Italian savers' holdings in Swiss banks, Rome and Bern said on Wednesday, denying reports negotiations had broken down.

SWISS BANKER

The head of Swiss private bank Reyl & Cie is back at work in Geneva, the bank said on Wednesday, having returned from France after a travel ban imposed by the local authorities as part of an investigation into possible tax evasion was lifted.

BOBST

The company said it completed a 50 million Swiss franc ($55.64 million) bond issue.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Bucher Industries said it expects a "substantial" increase in operating profit and profit for the yea, after order intake rose 9 percent to 2.718 billion Swiss francs ($3.03 billion), while sales rose 3 percent on the year to 2.691 billion. Full earnings are due March 6.

* Tornos said full-year gross sales slid 16 percent on the year to 155.3 million francs while new orders fell 14 percent to 151.9 million francs. Full results are due March 17.

* EFG International said it has appointed Lena Lascari to the position of team in Luxembourg from March to focus on the development of business with Greek high net worth client.

* Kuoni said its board will propose Heinz Karrer, member of the board since 2007 and Vice Chairman since 2012, as new Chairman to replace Henning Boysen, who is not standing for another term of office.

* Advanced Digital Broadcast said Chief Administrative Officer William Luehrs will retire at the end of January. He will be replaced by the new Executive Vice President, Andree Suzan, who joined the management team in December.

ECONOMY

Switzerland's leading KOF indicator due to at 0800 GMT

($1 = 0.8987 Swiss francs) ($1 = 0.8959 Swiss francs)