ZURICH Feb 4 Swiss stocks were expected to open
lower on Tuesday, tracking European shares down, after
lower-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data triggered a sell-off
on Wall Street.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.7 percent
to 8,050 points, according to premarket indications from bank
Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday.
UBS
UBS swung to a larger-than-expected fourth-quarter profit,
bolstered by a large tax benefit and its investment bank, which
returned to the black.
For more click on:
NESTLE
Nestle is exploring a possible sale of frozen foods business
Davigel for about 300 million euros ($400 million), three
sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday, as part
of a drive to trim its sprawling portfolio.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Sika said it had agreed to acquire Lwart Química
Ltda., a supplier of waterproofing products in Brazil that last
year generated net sales of 33 million Swiss francs.
* Luzerner Kantonalbank posted a rise in 2013
profit after tax of 0.6 percent to 179.3 million Swiss francs,
and proposed a dividend of 11 francs per share.
* AMS reported a fall in net income for 2013 to 60.8
million euros, down from 81.9 million euros in 2012.
ECONOMY