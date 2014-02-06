ZURICH Feb 6 The following are some of the main
factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
CREDIT SUISSE
The Swiss bank missed expectations with a marginal uptick in
fourth-quarter net profit after increased legal costs arising
from U.S. probes into alleged tax evasion and the sale of
mortgage-backed bonds.
SYNGENTA
Syngenta, under pressure from U.S. grain exporters to
suspend sales of seeds containing a new genetically modified
corn trait that is not approved in China, said on Wednesday it
has already "sold out" of the product.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* SGS said it was launching a new ten year
benchmark bond maturing in 2024 and an offer to holders of the
existing 2016 625 million Swiss franc bonds to exchange them
into new bonds with a term of eight years.
* Emmi said its net sales grew 10.6 percent to 3.3
billion Swiss francs last year thanks to a strengthening of its
international business and an encouraging performance in the
Swiss market. It said it expects stable or slightly higher raw
material prices in the first half of 2014.
* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals announced details of its
share buyback. It intends to buy back up to 599,830 shares or 4
percent of its shares for a purchase price of 93.25 francs.
* Dottikon ES Group said it appointed Thomas
Rosatzin as member of the senior management and head of
purchasing as of April 1.
* THERAMetrics holding announced a strong start to
2014 with 2.7 million euros new business awarded in January.
* Energiedienst Holding said its net profit fell by
14 percent to 66 million euros in 2013. It also nominated two
candidates for election to its board.
ECONOMY
* Consumer confidence due at 0645 GMT
* Trade data for December due at 0700 GMT